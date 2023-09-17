Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,382,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.30.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UPS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.