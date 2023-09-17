Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 5,198 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average is $72.68. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

