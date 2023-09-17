Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 187 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 121,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.98 on Friday, hitting $245.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,898,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,161. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.57.

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,891.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

