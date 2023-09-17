Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,916 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,267 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $187.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

