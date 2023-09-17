Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.2% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 367,563 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,219,000 after acquiring an additional 61,788 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.9 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.74. 8,303,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,914,443. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.17 and a 200 day moving average of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

