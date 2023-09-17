Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,950 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $155.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. TD Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.