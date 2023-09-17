Peak Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,877 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

