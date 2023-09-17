Baker Boyer National Bank Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baker Boyer National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,148 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,970,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,822,103. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68. The company has a market cap of $112.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

