Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 67 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Up 0.7 %

Danaher stock opened at $255.25 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $283.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $188.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.09.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

