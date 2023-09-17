Peoples Financial Services CORP. Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.46. 636,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,487. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.31 and its 200-day moving average is $266.09.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.