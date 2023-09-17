Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.79. 4,946,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,148,927. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

