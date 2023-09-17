Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 18,245 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $83,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,310,000 after purchasing an additional 825,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $131,081,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.46. 636,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,487. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

