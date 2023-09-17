Peoples Financial Services CORP. Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 80,594,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,218,100. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

