iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,190 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.61. 5,240,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,909,453. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

