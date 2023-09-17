Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.03. The stock had a trading volume of 22,379,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,954,007. The firm has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.