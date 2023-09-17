Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.03. 22,379,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,954,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

