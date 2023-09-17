Capital CS Group LLC Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital CS Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.5% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $851.68 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $875.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $762.35. The stock has a market cap of $351.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

