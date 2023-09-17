Members Trust Co Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Members Trust Co decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Members Trust Co owned 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $55,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TL Private Wealth raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 153,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 99,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,918,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,657. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2095 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.