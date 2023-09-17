Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $160.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.37.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

