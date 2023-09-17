QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,247,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,828,668. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $124.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

