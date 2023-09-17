Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 490 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON raised its position in Enbridge by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after buying an additional 216,728 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $35.09. 7,581,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $42.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

