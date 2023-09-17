Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.73. 614,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,456. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

