Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 805 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.77. 801,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,432. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

