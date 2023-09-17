Peoples Financial Services CORP. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.05. 476,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,923. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

