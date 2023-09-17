Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,680 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13,535.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,699 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5,762.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,989 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.41. 4,574,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,847. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.73 and a 1-year high of $164.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.55 and a 200 day moving average of $115.59.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Citigroup cut their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

