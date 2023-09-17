Curated Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $97.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

