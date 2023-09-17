Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Lessened by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

AMGN stock opened at $260.72 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Argus cut their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

