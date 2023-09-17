Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 66 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 357,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,355,000 after purchasing an additional 114,497 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.71.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $515.53 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $198.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $540.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

