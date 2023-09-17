Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $515.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

