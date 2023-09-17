McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $278.23 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $202.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.06.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

