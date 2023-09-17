Curated Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 784 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 38,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 10.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 13.6% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MCD opened at $278.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.06. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.