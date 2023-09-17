Peak Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,457 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.9% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. OTR Global lowered NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $96.26 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day moving average is $112.71.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

