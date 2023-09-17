Quent Capital LLC Buys 155 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,162 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after acquiring an additional 685,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,358,912,000 after acquiring an additional 938,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $274.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $870.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

