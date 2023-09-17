PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $179.84 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.