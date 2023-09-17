CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 79 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,724. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.33. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

