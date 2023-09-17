Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,923,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $414.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.77. The firm has a market cap of $390.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

