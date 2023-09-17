Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.1% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 30.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,940,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,398. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.