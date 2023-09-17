Sarasin & Partners LLP Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,143,000 after acquiring an additional 79,443 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 38,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 409,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 23,538 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.51.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

