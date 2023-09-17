Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,067,692,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015,875 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267,408 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,398 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.