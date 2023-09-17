Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 34 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Adobe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $528.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $530.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.94. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.38.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

