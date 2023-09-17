B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 267 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.25.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $312.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.14. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

