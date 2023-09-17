Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

