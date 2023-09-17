Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $28,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 157,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 78,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.53. 28,877,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,186,573. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.89%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

