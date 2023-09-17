CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,787 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CVS traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,757,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,105,124. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

