Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 5,619 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.5% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after buying an additional 28,137,228 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after buying an additional 868,250 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,713,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,512,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,206,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,394,000 after buying an additional 48,659 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $54.01. 3,888,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,370. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.95.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

