iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,324 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $55,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,667,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,219,235. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.92. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

