Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Brickley Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Brickley Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.49. 149,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,375. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $188.23 and a 52-week high of $240.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.