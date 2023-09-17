Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after acquiring an additional 107,837 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $195.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

