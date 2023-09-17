Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $102.36 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 2.2% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $102,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $180.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.91. The stock has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $172.55 and a 12 month high of $247.78.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

