Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.05. 476,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,923. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

